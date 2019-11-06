Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020: Aamir Khan announces upcoming release in new video

Best known for his roles in 3 idiots, PK and Dangal, Bollywood's own Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan took to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to share motion poster of the much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film which is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, also stars actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

The 1994 release Forrest Gump won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Tom Hank.

The film is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, Forrest Gump, a dull-witted man from Alabama, who witness and unintentionally influences several historical events in the 20th century US.

In the video clip shared by the actor, we can see a white feather blowing in the wind, which quickly nudges us of the ending scene of the original film, which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role.

The clip can be seen with the name of the film and the release date flashing on the screen. Sharing the update on social media, Aamir Khan wrote: "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum..."

Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas next year (December 25).