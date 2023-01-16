Lalit Modi, ex-IPL chairman, names son his successor: All about Ruchir Modi

Lalit Modi, a former IPL chairman and trustee of the KK Modi Family Trust, named his son Ruchir as his successor beneficiary from his family's side on Sunday. “In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all,” Modi tweeted.

After previously disclosing that he had pneumonia and the Covid-19 virus and was in need of oxygen support while in London after flying there from Mexico City, Modi said he had discussed the appointment of his son as his successor with daughter Aliya.

Modi claimed in a series of Instagram posts that he contracted the infection while travelling to Mexico. He claimed that an air ambulance had taken him to London.

He wrote: “With my two saviours. The two doctors seriously for three weeks monitored me, treated me 24/7. One Mexico City-based, whose care I was under and the second my London doctor, who specifically flew into Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe how they sacrificed their time etc. to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was, I thought, touch and go. But my children and friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me for two out of my three weeks, fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind…”



Key things to know about Ruchir Modi:

Ruchir Modi who is aged 28, is one of Lalit Modi and Minal Sagrani's two children. Aliya is his younger sister. In 2018, they lost their mother to cancer. From his mother's first marriage, he has a step-sister.

He serves as director of several family-owned businesses, including the cigarette manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. and the KK Modi Group and Modi Enterprises. The businessman describes himself as "leading the digital transformation of Modi Enterprises, which was founded by his father KK Modi," according to his website.

In 2015, Modi founded and became the CEO of Modi Ventures.

Ruchir Modi, like his father, is well known for leading a flamboyant lifestyle. He frequently brags about his trips to far-flung locales on private jets, his yacht outings, and lavish parties on Instagram.

He attended school in London and Mumbai. He graduated from Regent's University in London with a bachelor's degree in global business management.

Ruchir Modi and Lalit Modi share a passion for cricket as well. From 2016 to 2020, the younger Modi presided over the Rajasthan Cricket Association's Alwar division. Additionally, he ran for office in the 2017 Rajasthan Cricket Association elections, but CP Joshi won. Modi alleged that there was "cross-voting” in the election.

His website lists a few of the jobs he worked on, including Modicare (network marketing), Twenty-Four Seven (convenience stores), and ColorBar (cosmetics).

His website lists a few of the jobs he worked on, including Modicare (network marketing), Twenty-Four Seven (convenience stores), and ColorBar (cosmetics).

Also Read: Lalit Modi resigns from KK Modi Family Trust, names son as successor

Also Read: 'Currently on 24/7 external oxygen': Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi gives health update post double Covid