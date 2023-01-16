Lalit Modi, ex-IPL chairman, names son his successor: All about Ruchir Modi

Lalit Modi, a former IPL chairman and trustee of the KK Modi Family Trust, named his son Ruchir as his successor beneficiary from his family's side on Sunday. “In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all,” Modi tweeted.
After previously disclosing that he had pneumonia and the Covid-19 virus and was in need of oxygen support while in London after flying there from Mexico City, Modi said he had discussed the appointment of his son as his successor with daughter Aliya.
Modi claimed in a series of Instagram posts that he contracted the infection while travelling to Mexico. He claimed that an air ambulance had taken him to London.
He wrote: “With my two saviours. The two doctors seriously for three weeks monitored me, treated me 24/7. One Mexico City-based, whose care I was under and the second my London doctor, who specifically flew into Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe how they sacrificed their time etc. to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was, I thought, touch and go. But my children and friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me for two out of my three weeks, fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind…”
