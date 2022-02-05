Lata Mangeshkar critical again, put on ventilator as health deteriorates

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health has deteriorated again on Sunday. The singer is in critical condition, according to a statement by her doctor at the Breach Candy Hospital. She has been admitted in the of the hospital since last month.

Mangeshkar, 92, is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital who is treating her, reported ANI.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The singing legend had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8. She was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Last week, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope had informed that Lata Mangeshkar had recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Tope said he had spoken with Dr Pratit Samdani.

"She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," noted Tope.

On January 29, the doctor treating Lata Mangeshkar said the singer had been taken off the ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Samdani had told news agency PTI on January 29.

Lata Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers. She started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her career spanning over seven decades, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

Known as the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna.

She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards.