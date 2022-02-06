Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 after prolonged hospitalisation

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after prolonged hospitalisation. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days.

Known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India,' Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was 92.

After showing signs of improvement recently, Lata Mangeshkar's health deteriorated on Saturday, February 5 and was put on ventilator, according to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her.

Paying tribute to Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

The legendary singer was showing continued signs of improvement for a couple of days. Her team also came forward requesting everyone to pray for Mangeshkar's health. After being in hospital for weeks, Lata Mangeshkar died today.

The 'Queen of Melody", as Lata Mangeshkar was called, was a force to reckon with in playback singing. She delivered several musical gems in her seven-decade long career. Her famous songs include Lag Jaa Gale, Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Yeh Kahan Aage Hum, Neela asman so gaya, etc.

Lata Mangeshkar was lauded with numerous awards and honours including the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards.

