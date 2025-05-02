‘Level 2 founders win...’: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal explains why problem solvers outshine dream sellers

Every day, founders pitch the “next big thing” — but few make it past the buzzwords. For Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal, what truly stands out isn’t ambition, but clarity. In a post that struck a chord with India’s startup community, Mittal called out surface-level pitches and explained why real value lies in solution-oriented thinking — an approach that shows depth, direction, and deliberate action.

Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and a Shark Tank India judge, emphasised that a solution-oriented mindset captures his attention more than generic, hype-driven pitches.

In a LinkedIn post, Mittal wrote, “I’m building the next big app. So is rest of BLR. Honestly, if I had a rupee for every time someone says ‘I’m building the next big XYZ,’ I’d have… well, a lot more. But here’s the point. After years of investing, I’ve stopped reacting to ambition. Because 9 times out of 10, it’s not a pitch – it’s a ‘Jai Mata Di’. And it’s usually a sign of Level 1 thinking.”

He elaborated further: “Level 1 founders talk about what they want to build. Level 2 founders explain what stands in the way. The 1st is surface-level. It’s enthusiasm without structure. The 2nd shows me they’ve interrogated the problem. They’ve moved beyond energy towards clarity. It’s true for founders. It’s true for professionals trying to lead change. And students figuring out what to pursue.”

Mittal added, “The way you frame your thoughts says a lot about how you’ve processed it. For eg. Instead of saying ‘I am building the next big social network’, when someone says they’ve cracked the cold start problem, I lean in. Not because it sounds cool, but because it means they’ve taken the time to figure out a possible solution to the problem.”

Concluding his post, the investor highlighted how this shift in mindset applies universally: “Whether you're building a product, pitching a project, or planning your next career move. Don't just dream. Study & Act upon the dangers.”

The post resonated widely online.

“This post is a masterclass in founder discernment. Everyone talks about the dream, but very few can clearly articulate the landmines. I’ve learned that ambition without clarity burns fast, it impresses, but it rarely sustains. The founders I now bet on? The ones who obsess over constraints like they’re building with their own money,” one user replied.

Another commented, “Anupam Mittal’s distinction between Level 1 and Level 2 thinking isn’t just a critique — it’s a roadmap for the future of entrepreneurship. As markets mature, success will belong to those who prioritise problem-solving depth over surface-level ambition. Founders who embrace clarity, resilience, and operational rigor today are laying the groundwork for scalable, sustainable ventures tomorrow.”

A third added, “The key is to look beyond vanity metrics. Focus on fundamentals: traction, clarity, and control.”