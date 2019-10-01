LIC Assistant Recruitment: Last day to apply for 8,000 jobs

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will conclude the online registration process for 8,000 Assistant posts on Tuesday, October 1. LIC began the hiring process on September 17. The LIC has opened the vacancies for graduates and ex-servicemen. The minimum age to apply for the assistant post at LIC is 18 years and the maximum is 30 years.

Candidates applying for the LIC Assistant post will be shortlisted through a two-tier process--online preliminary test followed by pre-recruitment test. Candidates who will clear both the tests will be allowed to go under a pre-recruitment medical test.

The call letter for the examination can be downloaded between October 15 and 22. The preliminary examination will be held on October 21 and 22, this year.

The job responsibilities for the Assistant post at LIC comprise clerical work, window operations, cashier posts and customer service executives with a monthly stipend of Rs 14,435.

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' to open the link 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019'

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Zone' link and then on the 'Division' link

Step 4: The link redirects the candidates to the online registration page

Step 5: To register application, choose the tab 'Click here for New Registration' and enter name, contact details and email address

Step 6: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and password. An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent.

Step 7: Fill up the form and upload all the required documents

Step 8: Click on 'Final Submit' only after verifying and ensuring that the uploaded photograph and signature, and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 9: Make fee payment and save the registration number and password for future use.

