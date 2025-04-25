Lied on CV, Googled through job, got promoted: Redditor turns CV lie into a guide for accidental career success

What started as a small fib on a CV turned into a promotion, a raise, and a lot of caffeine-fueled late nights for a tech worker. A Reddit user’s brutally honest confession about lying on their résumé and bluffing their way into a programming job has sparked a wave of reactions.

“I lied on my CV and somehow convinced the world I was a coding wizard,” wrote user zaenova in a now-viral Reddit post. “Now I'm stuck in a never-ending cycle of Google searches and caffeine-fueled coding sessions. This is when I regret it and I do, indeed.”

Despite not knowing how to code at the time, zaenova managed to secure the job — and then some. “The best part? I got a promotion and a raise, which basically translates to ‘we're paying you more to keep pretending you're good at this.’”

The post struck a chord in the developer community, especially among those who’ve grappled with imposter syndrome or “learned on the job.” One user responded with, “Take your imposter syndrome and turn it into infiltrator syndrome. ‘Haha these fools don’t even realise I have no idea what I'm doing.’”

For zaenova, staying afloat involved mastering the art of sounding smart while frantically searching the internet for answers. “My browser history is a treasure trove of ‘how to fix syntax errors’ and ‘what does this error message mean?’” they wrote. “When they ask me to explain my code, I launch into a confident-sounding, jargon-filled monologue, hoping they'll get lost in the technical mumbo-jumbo.”

While the experience started with a lie, it has slowly evolved into a genuine skillset. “At least I've learned surprisingly fast and also that truth is told by how you work. Action over words. Maybe after all, I can call myself a real programmer now?”

Others chimed in with similar stories, and wildly different outcomes. “I once lied on my CV. I got the job and was fired 24 hours later :)” one user shared. Another likened the experience to covert military operations: “You’re constantly performing psy-ops to justify your existence… very similar to how Green Beret operate.”

The thread also sparked discussion on how to turn these high-risk starts into legitimate careers. Suggestions ranged from “laundering your work experience” at the current job to pivoting toward softer roles like management. “If you've stuck around long enough to become a paper-pushing manager, no one may question your past,” a user advised.