'Life’s difficulties build you, don’t break you’: Vedanta Chairman says Ramayan stills  resonates and inspire Youth

Even decades after it first aired, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan continues to touch hearts—and Anil Agarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, recently shared why it still resonates.

In a heartfelt tweet, Agarwal wrote, “Some time ago, a youngster in our office mentioned that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is still being shown on television. It made me very happy to know that the younger generation watches it with the same interest and devotion that we once did. These days, I too have been taking out some time to watch Ramayan. It was as relevant then as it is today, perhaps even more.”

— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) February 19, 2026

He reflected on the timeless journey of Lord Ram, saying, “Lord Ram is an inspiration for every generation. When he left Ayodhya for exile, he was simply Ram, the Prince of Ayodhya. When he returned, he had become Maryada Purushottam Ram. That journey teaches us something very important: confusion, pressure and failure do not come in our way to stop us but to test us. They come to shape us and help us grow into something greater.”

Agarwal also shared a special message for the youth: “For our youth, the Ramayan carries a simple message: difficulties do not come to break you, but to build you. Have patience and stay true to your values. Ram showed the way then, and he continues to show the way even now. Jai Siya Ram.”

First aired on Doordarshan in 1987, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan remains one of India’s most beloved television epics.

The show brought the story of Lord Ram to life with performances that viewers still remember fondly: Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Nitish Bharadwaj appearing as Krishna in a special guest role.

With its devotional music, compelling storytelling, and portrayal of timeless values, the series has continued to inspire generations, proving that the magic of Ramayan is truly evergreen.