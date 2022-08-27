Liger box office collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer earns just Rs 16 crore

After disappointing performances by Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, the much-awaited Liger, featuring current heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, failed to impress its fans across the country. The film though had a great opening day with earnings of about Rs 33 crore. But the audience didn’t show much enthusiasm on Day 2. According to news reports, the earnings were mostly from the southern states, as the other markets didn’t receive it well.

Day 1 vs Day 2

The movie earned around Rs 33.12 crore on Day 1, but it didn’t receive a very good review. The mixed (more of negative) reviews affected the film, and the Day 2 collections saw a massive dip and were in the range of Rs 15-16 crore. The Hindi version of the Puri Jaganath-directed sports drama had a delayed release, which as per experts had a negative effect as it was seeing a huge downward.

Earnings compared

Liger’s opening-day collection was bigger than this year’s biggest mainstream hit in Bollywood Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The movie even earned much more than Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Forrest Gump. The movie earned around Rs 33.12 crore, which was much more than Rs 8 crore that Laal Singh Chaddha earned on Day 2.

But experts feel that the negative reviews might further dent the movie’s earnings and it might not be able to recover the cost of making the film.

The other big-ticket movies that failed this year were Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, Attack: Part 1, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Dhaakad, among others.

About the movie

Vijay Deverakonda’s movie with a budget of Rs 100 crore also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy. Former top boxer Mike Tyson has also done an extended cameo in the film. The movie was in production for over three years and was delayed due to the pandemic.