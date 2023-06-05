Lionel Messi might return to FC Barcelona, says his father

Jorge Messi, father of football star Lionel Messi on Monday said, that his son wants to return to FC Barcelona this summer for the next LaLiga season, while speaking to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

“Leo wants to return to Barça and I would love for him to come back. It is an option,” Messi’s father said while talking to Juanmarti. The quote came after the same journalist shared a video of Jorge Messi arriving for talks with FC Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta.

🚨 Jorge Messi after meeting Barcelona president Laporta: “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça”.



“Barça move is an option for sure”, Jorge Messi added — via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/UwIrMX4GSz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

Messi left FC Barcelona in 2021 as the club didn’t have enough of a wage budget left to offer him a new contract after Covid-19 disrupted the finances of the Spanish club.

Last week Messi played his last game for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as his two-year contract expired with the French club. Even though Messi scored 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, helping the team to win Ligue-1 title, the team failed to progress beyond the last 16 of the Champions League.

Reportedly, a troublesome relation between the player and the football club have forced both parties to not continue with a fresh contract.

During the Ligue 1 season, PSG club also imposed suspension on Messi for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, resulting in a missed training session.

PSG fans have also recently booed Messi’s name before and during matches, along with the farewell game of the legendary football star.

Less than six months ago Messi was awarded the Golden Ball (Prize given to the best player in the tournament) at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rumours of a deal with a Saudi club have also been after Messi’s counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr for $214 million as many Messi fans speculate a similar outcome for the football star.

Messi’s last game for PSG ended in a defeat as the Ligue 1 champions lost 3-2 at home to Clermont on Saturday.

