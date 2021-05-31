Liquor shops not selling alcohol to unvaccinated people in UP's Etawah

Some liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district are selling alcohol to only those people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. A sign saying that alcohol will be sold only to those who have been vaccinated can be seen pasted outside liquor shops in the district.

Local liquor shop owners have stated that they had received an order from the district administration to only sell alcohol to vaccinated people. However, the administration has denied any such order was given.

Liquor sellers in Saifai have said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Etawah has instructed them to not sell liquor to those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. "We are selling liquor only after checking the vaccination certificate of the customer," a shopkeeper said.

Excise Officer Kamal Kumar Shukla has stated that no such order has been issued. "The SDM might have asked the liquor sellers to motivate people to get vaccinated," noted Shukla

Etawah has 298 active COVID-19 infections, according to the state health bulletin. The district has recorded 13,777 coronavirus infection and 279 COVID-19 related deaths during the pandemic. Over 13,000 people have recovered from virus infection in the district.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,834 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a Union Health Ministry bulletin issued on Monday morning. The state has 41,214 active COVID-19 cases. So far in the COVIID-19 pandemic, 20,754 people have died due to the coronavirus and 16,28,456 people have recovered from it in Uttar Pradesh.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also Read: AIIMS RDA urges Harsh Vardhan to implement gargle lavage method to detect COVID-19