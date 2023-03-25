‘Little blessing’: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan welcome third daughter

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan, welcomed their third child together. Zuckerberg shared the birth of their daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg with everyone through a social media post on Friday.

The Facebook founder shared a picture of him with the newborn in an Instagram post and wrote, "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing.” In the picture, Zuckerberg can be seen smiling while looking at his newborn baby girl. In the same post, he shared another photo where Priscilla was holding the baby girl Aurelia close to her and giving her skin-to-skin contact.

The Harvard University dropout billionaire announced his wife's pregnancy through an Instagram post in September last year with a photo of the couple where Zuckerberg was holding Chan's baby bump. The duo can be seen smiling at the camera. He captioned the picture, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year.”

Zuckerberg and Chan got married in 2012, and they already have two daughters, one is five-year-old August and the other one is seven-year-old Maxima.

Since Zuckerberg shared the announcement post of the arrival of his baby girl, the post has generated over three lakh likes. People are congratulating the couple in the comment section.

One internet user wrote, “Congratulations to you and Priscilla on another beautiful baby girl.”

Chan and Zuckerberg fell in love after meeting in college. The couple got together at a frat party at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. The couple exchanged vows on 19th May 2012. They recreated a moment from their wedding on their tenth wedding anniversary last year.

