Live rats, expired flavours, low milk fat: Mumbai's iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour shuts down

Inspectors walked into K Rustom and found live rats, flies, expired flavouring agents and ice cream that fell short of basic quality standards. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has now suspended the licence of the iconic Churchgate parlour after a surprise inspection revealed a string of hygiene and food safety violations.

Advertisement

"The licence (of Rustom ice cream parlour) has been suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act after serious hygiene deficiencies and regulatory violations were detected during an inspection. The establishment has also been directed to remain closed until the reports of the food samples are received," the FDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

What inspectors found

The inspection uncovered large quantities of expired artificial flavouring agents allegedly being stored for use in ice cream preparation. The list included pistachio, pineapple, sweet orange, cherry, almond, American ice cream soda, mixed fruit, strawberry, blackcurrant, rum Jamaica, lemon and plum flavours. All were destroyed on the spot in the presence of the inspection team to prevent further use.

Beyond the expired ingredients, officials found live rodents and flies in the shop and storage areas, and confirmed that the mandatory cold chain required for safe storage and handling of ice cream was not being maintained.

Advertisement

Ice cream samples were also collected for laboratory analysis. According to findings from an external laboratory, the product contained only 7.94 per cent milk fat, well below the minimum 10 per cent required under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India standards.

Who ordered the action

The raid was carried out on the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department's ongoing 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign, which has stepped up inspections of eateries and food establishments across Mumbai. The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officers Tejaswini Patil and Akash Chavan, under the supervision of Joint Commissioner (Food) P R Singarwad and Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer for Division I, Anupama Patil.

The parlour will remain closed until laboratory results from the collected samples are received.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)