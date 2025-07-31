Lock a job by 46 or risk forced retirement: HR insider reveals brutal hiring reality

If you haven’t locked down a serious role by 46, you may be staring down involuntary retirement by 52, warns veteran HR executive Shipra Madaan. In a blunt LinkedIn post, she says the job market quietly shuts out professionals over 50—regardless of their track record.

Madaan, who has over 25 years in leadership hiring, said resumes from 50+ candidates are often ignored. “Let’s hold for now,” “maybe too senior,” or simply no reply—these are the responses she hears when recommending seasoned professionals.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Her post, which has since gone viral, lands as India’s largest IT firm, TCS, announced plans to lay off 12,261 employees, mostly from mid-to-senior levels—adding weight to her warning.

“It’s sad. It’s unfair. But it’s very real,” she wrote. The irony, she added, is stark: people are living longer, healthier lives, but the workplace hasn’t adjusted. “After a certain age, your resume alone stops working.”

Instead, she advises professionals to focus on visibility and connection. “Make people remember your name. Be present in industry circles—online and offline. Write, speak, mentor. Build relationships where you’re seen as a business enabler.”

“This isn’t about being social,” she emphasized. “This is about survival.”

Reactions to her post were swift. One commenter wrote, “Your experience is valuable, but it’s your network, thought leadership, and consistent presence that open the right doors.” Another called it “an ageist purge,” blaming HR leaders for cutting senior staff to reduce costs—only to meet the same fate themselves.

Advertisement

Madaan’s final message: Don’t wait for your résumé to do the talking. Be in the room. Stay in the game.