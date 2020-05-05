Lockdown 3.0: New rules for liquor shops in Delhi; check out details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government yesterday night announced a 'special corona fee' of 70 per cent on the maximum retail price (MRP) of all liquor brands sold in Delhi. The revised prices will be applicable from today across the national capital.
Delhi government's action comes after the first day of lockdown relaxation in Delhi saw long queues with customers breaking social distancing norms. The union home ministry relaxed the lockdown rules from May 4, which allowed standalone non-essential shops or those in neighbourhoods and residential complexes to function.
The Delhi government said that "70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption "off" the premises." Other states may also implement similar taxes in the coming days, PTI quoted analysts as saying.
