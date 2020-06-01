Lockdown 5.0: Delhi govt seals borders for a week; all shops, salons to remain open under Unlock 1.0

Delhi government has closed its border for general traffic for one week while allowing most economic activities to take place as per the Centre's guidelines to unlock the economy. Barber shops and salons will now be open but spas will remain closed, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

"We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now. We are sealing Delhi borders for one week, only essential services will be allowed," the Delhi CM said.

With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhis hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions https://t.co/OXe7M6ZRM4 Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2020

As per earlier order, the number of passengers was fixed in autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles. But now the government has lifted restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles.

The CM said only essential services will be exempted from border restrictions. "We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens," he said.

Kejriwal assured that Delhi had the best health infrastructure in the country and that there was no shortage of beds in hospitals. However, he said the AAP government wanted to seek suggestions on opening up of the city borders. "With borders opening up but corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on the capacity to handle corona? Should Delhi's hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?" the CM asked the Delhi people.

Delhi has reported 19,844 cases so far with 10,893 active cases, 8,478 discharges and 473 deaths. Delhiites can send suggestions on the opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm, Kejriwal said.