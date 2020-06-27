Locust attack in Gururgram: Sky turns dark; locusts settle on high-rise buildings, trees, rooftops

Swarms of locust spread over 2-km entered the sky over outskirt of Gurugram on Saturday, turning it dark but the migratory pests has spared the national capital for now, officials said. "The swarms moved from west to east. They entered Gurugram around 11.30 am," KL Gurjar of the Locust Warning Organisation, Ministry of Agriculture, told PTI, adding that the pests were headed towards Palwal in Haryana.

Alarmed at the invasion of the locusts, which settled on trees, rooftops and plants, many residents of Gurugram shared videos from their high-rise perches. Many social media users termed it the failure of the government, while some people shared memes and videos on the locust attack in the city.

Swarms of locusts were seen in condominiums such as Beverly Park, Garden Estate and Heritage City as well as buildings in Sikanderpur in the high-rise town bordering Delhi.

In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

What has triggered the locust movement is the large scale breeding of locusts that happened in areas like Iran, Baluchistan and Pakistan. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations had warned, much in advance, about the spring breeding of desert locusts that continue in southern Iran and southwest Pakistan despite ongoing control operations in those countries.

