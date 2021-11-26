Lonavala, Jaipur, Udaipur and Mussoorie are top choices for destination weddings in 2022: WeddingWire India data

Jaipur, Udaipur, Mussoorie, and Lonavala have emerged as the top choices for destination weddings in 2022, according to statistics released by WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide. The report stated that destination weddings are witnessing a huge uptick with every 10 out of 100 guests enquiring about them.

The wedding season is back in full swing with a surge of 57 per cent in November 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year, as per the report. Increased pace of vaccinations and state governments easing relaxing rules for gatherings have opened the floodgates for weddings this season.

"After almost one and a half years of significant fluctuations owing to the pandemic, there's a steady growth in the wedding market," said Anam Zubair, Associate Director of Marketing - WeddingWire India.

"Therefore, it's safe to say that the wedding industry has officially made a comeback. We are certain that this increase in demand will continue to grow and will further lead to the recovery of the industry," Zubair added.

Data shows that Delhi-NCR followed by Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur have the most demand for wedding planners and wedding venues in the Q4 season. Big-fat weddings are back in demand as hotels and banquet halls have become the most requested service. There has also been a drastic decrease in the number of people interested in having a home or virtual weddings.

"We were pre-booked for November and December, and we already have several queries for January and February as well. Our hotels across Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Lonawala are seeing an uptick in numbers." added Varun Chhibber, Complex General Manager, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, and The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, a Venue Partner of WeddingWire India.

October had the maximum traffic, November has had the maximum number of registered users getting married, according to WeddingWire India. Industry estimates by CAIT have revealed similar trends that around 2.5 million weddings will take place in November and December.

The people who postponed their weddings in Q2 and Q3 are now finally tying knots at the end of this year and in the following year. Therefore, as per current queries for 2022, the top 3 destinations with the highest demand are Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Data has also revealed more and more couples are adopting WedTech platforms for planning their wedding and there is a surge of 27 per cent registered users on the WWI app in November 2021 in comparison to November 2020.

