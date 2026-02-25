London's Indian restaurant 'Rangrez' to shut after 16 years: Owner cites 'attacks by Pakistanis'

After serving Indian cuisine in London for over a decade and a half, Hammersmith-based restaurant Rangrez is set to close its doors next month. Owner Harman Singh Kapoor announced the decision on social media, citing mounting operational costs, safety concerns, harassment and repeated disturbances as reasons behind the shutdown.

"After 16 unforgettable years, I've made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month," Kapoor wrote.

He added, "Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue."

Kapoor, who runs the restaurant with his wife, thanked customers for their support over the years and said he now intends to shift his focus toward activism.

"Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will. I'm coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached."

Threats, disturbances and earlier controversy

The closure comes amid past tensions and alleged threats. Kapoor had earlier claimed that his restaurant was targeted after he posted videos criticising the Khalistan movement. In 2023, he alleged that the establishment was attacked days after vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London.

At the time, he said his family received death threats, abusive calls and online intimidation, and questioned the response of authorities. UK police later stated that officers had engaged with the complainant, reviewed CCTV footage and offered safeguarding measures. Kapoor, however, maintained that those responsible were not apprehended and that safety concerns persisted.

He also alleged that the business continued to face repeated disruptions and harassment in the years that followed, which contributed to the decision to shut operations.

Online reactions: support and criticism

The announcement sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with many expressing support while others criticised the owner.

One user wrote, "Sorry to hear this, Harman. I have had the delight of visiting Rangrez in Hammersmith & the food was fine. Not sure why people left bad reviews."

Another commented, "It's always sad when things like this happen, but I admire your resilience and never ever give up I certainly hope you come back from all of this much stronger.”

At the same time, an individual criticised, "I believe the issue is the owner. Anyone can go read the glowing reviews: ZERO Stars. Despite high prices suggesting a quality experience, the food was extremely disappointing. But don't tell me, it's EVERYONE else's fault, typical immigrant rebuttal - it wasn't me!"