Losing sleep over work related issues? Turns out you are not alone

Work related matters have often kept us awake at night, tossing and turning right into the wee hours of the morning. However, it seems there is a correlation between your productivity at work and ease of sleep. According to a recent survey by Bengaluru-based 'sleep-focused' start-up Sunday and research agency Market Xcel, people who believed they were 100 per cent productive at work were sound sleepers as compared to people who believed they were not performing to their potential at work.

The survey, conducted in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai in 2016 amongst SEC A (socioeconomic classification) population of the cities, found that over two-third of the sound sleepers believed that they are 100 per cent productive at work; whereas more than half of those getting insufficient sleep believed they were only 75 per cent (or less) productive at work.

The survey also revealed that increasing salary and ease of falling asleep are interconnected. About 13 per cent of the households earning between Rs 3.6-7.2 lakh in the survey reported difficulty in falling asleep, however, the number dropped significantly to only 8 per cent for people earning Rs 7.2-10 lakh.

According to another interesting finding of the survey, Bangalore has a better record at falling asleep compared with Delhi and Mumbai. Only 8.1 per cent people in Bangalore have difficulty in falling asleep as compared to 13 per cent in Delhi and Mumbai. The average across all the three cities is 11.3 per cent, the survey said.

Here are some other interesting revelations from the survey: