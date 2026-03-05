Lost baggage during air travel? Google’s Find Hub will find it

In a move enabling faster and more efficient resolution for guests with misplaced or delayed luggage, Turkish Airlines has entered a collaboration with Google as a launch partner of its new Find Hub “share item location” feature.

Aimed at enhancing the travel experience for its guests, Turkish Airlines now accepts Find Hub-generated location links as part of its official baggage recovery process.

Through this collaboration, passengers travelling with a Find Hub-compatible tracker tag or network accessory attached to their baggage can generate a secure, location link directly from the Find Hub app and share it with a Turkish Airlines baggage representative, giving the airline’s teams the precise information they need to locate and return bags with greater speed.

Turkish Airlines Ground Operations Vice President Mehmet Yıldırım said that by integrating innovative technologies such as Google's Find Hub, the airline is delighted to be among the first global carriers to offer passengers enhanced baggage tracking and recovery capabilities.

Passengers remain in full control throughout sharing can be stopped at any moment from within the app, links automatically expire after seven days, and sharing is disabled automatically once the item is detected back with its owner. All location data is encrypted, ensuring that passenger privacy is protected at every step.

Erik Kay, Vice President of Engineering, Google, said Find Hub is a truly unique experience for Android users due to the platform’s open ecosystem that gives people the freedom of choice and a crowdsourced network of over a billion devices to help find their lost or misplaced items and devices, no matter where they are.