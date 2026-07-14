Love Gulab Jamun? This Brazilian treat is the viral dessert you need to know about

A glossy, caramel-coated Brazilian sweet called Bala Baiana is taking over Instagram, with thousands of Indian food lovers calling it the "international cousin" of gulab jamun. While its appearance resembles the beloved Indian dessert, its taste is surprisingly closer to a coconut laddoo, making it one of the internet's latest viral food sensations.

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The dessert shot to fame after Instagram creator Sunidhi (@nids.lid) shared a simple recipe video that has amassed more than 27 million views. Since then, home bakers and food creators across India have been recreating the Brazilian delicacy, helping it trend across social media platforms.

What is Bala Baiana?

Originating from Brazil, Bala Baiana is a bite-sized sweet featuring a soft filling made from condensed milk, desiccated coconut and butter. Once the filling is chilled and shaped into small balls, each piece is coated in a shiny, crunchy caramel shell that gives the dessert its distinctive glossy finish.

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The result is a unique combination of textures, a crisp caramel exterior that cracks with every bite, revealing a rich, creamy coconut centre.

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A simple recipe

One of the biggest reasons behind Bala Baiana's popularity is how easy it is to prepare at home. The filling requires only a handful of ingredients: condensed milk, desiccated coconut, butter and a pinch of salt. After the mixture is cooked, cooled and rolled into balls, it is dipped in homemade caramel prepared using sugar and water before being left to harden.

Although the preparation takes little active cooking time, the filling needs to be refrigerated before it can be coated with caramel.

Watch viral video here:

Comparison with Gulab Jamun

The dessert's round shape and deep golden-brown colour have led many social media users to mistake it for gulab jamun at first glance. However, the similarity ends with its appearance.

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Unlike gulab jamun, which is made from khoya or milk solids, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, Bala Baiana is not fried or syrup-soaked. Instead, it offers the flavour profile of a coconut laddoo wrapped in a crunchy caramel coating.

Social media reactions

Several Instagram users jokingly referred to it as "gulab jamun's NRI cousin" and "the international version of gulab jamun."

One user wrote, "I think I will try this recipe. Thank you for the steps"

Another user wrote, "Bengali people call it Nadu as it is the same recipe which is followed in West Bengal "

Third user commented, "Gulab jamun Glow up"