LPG price hike a global phenomenon, govt working to find solution, says Goa CM's wife

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife Sulakshana Sawant has said the rise in LPG cylinder prices in not restricted to the state, but is part of a global phenomenon, and expressed confidence that the government will work out some solution soon.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, she said the state government was trying to offset the impact of price rise through various social welfare schemes implemented for people of the coastal state.

The cooking gas LPG prices were on Saturday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

The non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in New Delhi, up from Rs 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Since April 2021, the prices have risen by Rs 190 per cylinder.

The LPG cylinder price rise is not restricted to the state. It is part of a global phenomenon. The government is working on it, said Sulakshana Sawant, who formerly headed the Goa BJP women's wing.

Citizens might have to face the price rise for some time, but something will work out soon, she said.

Asked about the Goa government limiting its promise of providing three free gas cylinders only to families under the below poverty line (BPL) category, she said past experiences showed that many people who could afford to pay were taking advantage of such schemes.

For example, the Ladli Lakshmi scheme, where we saw well-off families availing its benefit, she said, referring to the scheme providing a one-time amount of Rs 1 lakh for a girl's education or marriage.

The CM's wife said limiting the free LPG cylinders promise to BPL category was a correct step as it will help in reaching out to the needy people.