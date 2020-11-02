L&T wins Rs 7,289 crore bullet train project for a Gujarat stretch

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 7289 crore for the C6 package of the bullet train, the 508 kilometre long Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. It is to construct an 88-kilometre line between Ahmedabad and Vadodara and construction of Anand/Nadiad station in Gujarat.

This order comes on the heels of L&T winning the mega C4 package of Rs 24,985 crore (that constitutes 46.66 per cent of the project) from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). L&T was awarded 237 kilometres of viaduct between Vapi and Vadodara, including four stations, in Gujarat and one train depot at Surat.

The bids were opened today and other bidders for the C6 package were the Tata Projects-J Kumar Infrastructure Projects -NCC and AFCONS Infrastructure -Ircon International-JMC projects consortiums, said sources.

The C6 involves the design and construction of civil and building works including testing and commissioning for double line high speed railway involving 87.5 kilometres of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, four sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures.

A project worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore is being financed by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and L&T had earlier bagged a few sections in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra towards Gujarat.

Also Read: Hiring in auto sector continues to improve, grows 29% in September

Also Read: How will changes to land laws in Jammu and Kashmir help, and whom?

Also Read: Strong exports drive Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales to record high in October