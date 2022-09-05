Lucknow's Levana Hotel fire leaves two dead, 10 injured; rescue operations underway

A major fire broke out at Levana hotel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. So far, the incident has caused as many as two deaths, leaving 10 injured. According to an ANI report Manoj Agarwal CMO, Lucknow said, "The incident of fire in a hotel was reported this morning, after which the rescue operation is on. A fire incident took place in Levana Hotel in Hazratganj this morning, after which patients are being admitted to the hospital. So far 10 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, out of which 2 people are brought dead."

The report mentioned that window panes at Hotel Levana are being broken to facilitate rescue and relief operations. DG Fire said, "Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills, 2 people have been rescued."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath met the injured at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital and has directed officials for proper treatment. "In the incident of fire in Lucknow hotel, he met the injured at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital to know their well being and directed the concerned officials for their proper treatment. The Divisional Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow have been directed to investigate the cause of the incident," the CM office wrote.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took note of the incident and said that he has inquired about the situation from local administration. He mentioned he is in constant touch with the local administration and prays for speedy recovery of those injured.

"I came to know about the tragic incident of fire in a hotel in Lucknow. I have inquired about the situation from the local administration. Relief and rescue operations are on. My office is in constant touch with the local administration. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident," tweeted Singh.



लखनऊ के एक होटल में आग लगने की दुखद घटना की मुझे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन से मैंने स्थिति की जानकारी ली है।



राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। मेरा कार्यालय लगातार स्थानीय प्रशासन के सम्पर्क में है। मैं घटना में घायल लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2022

