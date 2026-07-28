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Luxury or clever marketing? Realtor's viral Gurugram vs Canada comparison triggers debate

Luxury or clever marketing? Realtor's viral Gurugram vs Canada comparison triggers debate

According to the realtor, these amenities are considered a normal part of urban planning in Canada rather than exclusive benefits reserved for expensive housing projects

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 4:48 PM IST
Luxury or clever marketing? Realtor's viral Gurugram vs Canada comparison triggers debateViral Video Questions Gurgaon Luxury Living

A real estate professional's comparison between premium residential societies in Gurugram and everyday neighbourhoods in Canada has ignited a lively debate on social media, with many users questioning what truly qualifies as "luxury" living.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Arun Prakash, features the realtor walking through a high-end residential complex in Gurugram while pointing out amenities such as landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, swimming pools, sports courts, clubhouses, children's play areas and well-maintained green spaces. He argues that facilities often marketed as premium or luxury in India's upscale housing societies are standard features in many Canadian residential communities.

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READ THIS: 'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban living

    According to the realtor, these amenities are considered a normal part of urban planning in Canada rather than exclusive benefits reserved for expensive housing projects. He suggested that buyers in India often pay a significant premium for facilities that are commonplace in developed countries.

    The clip quickly gained traction online

    Several viewers agreed with the realtor's observations, saying Indian real estate developers frequently market basic infrastructure and recreational spaces as luxury offerings.

    A user wrote, "You can only walk when the air is fresh. These amenities in Gurgaon are just makeup."

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    Another user wrote, "One must be Uber rich to afford this kind of lifestyle in India. On the other hand, in developed nations these amenities are so commonplace. I'd rather see these kinds of amenities available to a common man everywhere in the world. The rich have already got their priorities set."

    Third user wrote, "Glad someone from NCR pointed this out. While Canada gets trolled heavily for the deteriorating markets. I feel the infrastructural convenience is taken for granted."

    ALSO READ: 'It could put Europe to shame': British tourist shares Delhi-Jaipur travel experience via AC sleeper bus

    However, others defended Gurugram's premium residential projects, arguing that the comparison overlooks key differences in land availability, population density, urban planning and property economics.

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    A user wrote, "Wait until you see a nashedi in a park, injection near bus stop. That will stood out better, its just a week soon you will love Gurgaon again"

    Another user wrote, "I use to live in gurgaon setor 47 . Not all thease facility but there are multiple parks open zyms, basket ball court too. In the same sector. Same for Noida sector 50."

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    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

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    Published on: Jul 28, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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