Luxury or clever marketing? Realtor's viral Gurugram vs Canada comparison triggers debate

READ THIS: 'Luxury apartments aren't matchboxes': Delhi woman's viral take sparks debate on urban living

According to the realtor, these amenities are considered a normal part of urban planning in Canada rather than exclusive benefits reserved for expensive housing projects. He suggested that buyers in India often pay a significant premium for facilities that are commonplace in developed countries.

The clip quickly gained traction online

Several viewers agreed with the realtor's observations, saying Indian real estate developers frequently market basic infrastructure and recreational spaces as luxury offerings.

A user wrote, "You can only walk when the air is fresh. These amenities in Gurgaon are just makeup."

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Another user wrote, "One must be Uber rich to afford this kind of lifestyle in India. On the other hand, in developed nations these amenities are so commonplace. I'd rather see these kinds of amenities available to a common man everywhere in the world. The rich have already got their priorities set."

Third user wrote, "Glad someone from NCR pointed this out. While Canada gets trolled heavily for the deteriorating markets. I feel the infrastructural convenience is taken for granted."

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However, others defended Gurugram's premium residential projects, arguing that the comparison overlooks key differences in land availability, population density, urban planning and property economics.

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A user wrote, "Wait until you see a nashedi in a park, injection near bus stop. That will stood out better, its just a week soon you will love Gurgaon again"

Another user wrote, "I use to live in gurgaon setor 47 . Not all thease facility but there are multiple parks open zyms, basket ball court too. In the same sector. Same for Noida sector 50."