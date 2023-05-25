Madhya Pradesh: Two more cheetah cubs die in Kuno National Park

Two more cubs of cheetah Jwala died inside Kuno National Park on Thursday, the forest department said.

In last two days, three out of four newly born cubs have died. On March 24, cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs. One of the four cubs died earlier on Tuesday while two more died on Thursday.

As per forest officials, the three cubs expired due to immense weakness and dehydration in the scorching heat.

Monitoring team discovered cubs in a gasping condition at the location where they were sighted previously. The team alerted veterinarians who rushed to the spot and gave necessary treatment to the cubs, the department said in a press release.

The forest department also said that the cubs’ frailty was likely a contributing factor, as they had exhibited signs of weakness since their birth.

South African wildlife expert Vincent van der Merwe said, "The reintroduction project is going to see even higher mortalities in the next few months when cheetahs try to establish territories and come face to face with leopards and tigers in the Kuno National Park."

Several experts, even the Supreme Court, have expressed concerns over lack of space and logistical support in Kuno park in Madhya Pradesh and have suggested shifting the cheetahs to other sanctuaries.

In April, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department had written a letter to the National tiger Conservation Authority, requesting for an “alternate” site for the cheetahs at Juno, where three adult cheetahs have died in less than two months.

Cheetah Jwala, mother of the 3 cubs who died, was brought to the National Park from Namibia in September 2022 in a bid to revive the conservation efforts at the park.