Maharashtra, Haryana elections: Voting one of most empowering experiences, says Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra cast his vote on Monday during the Maharashtra assembly elections and said that voting is one of the most empowering experiences of one's life. He also stated that it is a privilege that one enjoys in a democracy and that we often take it for granted.

"Don't need to look anywhere else for my Monday mojo. Casting your vote is one of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy--a privilege we often take for granted," said Mahindra.

Don't need to look anywhere else for my #MondayMojo Casting your vote is once of the most empowering experiences in life. And it's the privilege of living in a democracy--a privilege we often take for granted. pic.twitter.com/3YmAPA3vgQ - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 21, 2019

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also urged people to go and cast their votes. "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," he said.

Along with Mahindra, several personalities and politicians took to casting their vote during the assemble elections undergoing in Maharashtra and Haryana. Union Minister Smriti Irani, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Govinda, Sachin Tendulkar, Prem Chopra, lyricist Gulzar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Madhuri Dixit Nene, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta, Aamir Khan, Nitin Gadkari, Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes in their respective booths in Mumbai today.

In the previous elections in 2014, BJP won 122 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 63, Congress 42 and NCP with 41 seats. Maharashtra has 8.9 crore voters out of which, over 1 crore voters are in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

Haryana is also undergoing the polling for the Assembly Elections today. There are a total of 90 and 288 Assembly seats in both the states.

Also read: Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: Voter turnout below 20% in both states

Also read: Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election 2019: How to check polling booth details, vote without voter ID

Also read: Assembly Election 2019: What to do if your name is missing from voters' list