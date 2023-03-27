Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film 'SSMB28' to hit theatres in 2024; check details here 

'SSMB28' release in 2024: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film SSMB28 is all set to release in theatres in 2024. The superstar shared his first look from the upcoming film on Instagram and said that SSMB28 will release across theatres on January 13, 2024. In this picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing shades and smoking a cigarette as he walks down the street. Goons can also be seen bowing down in front of the superstar in fear. Sharing the first look, he wrote, “13.01.2024!! #SaveTheDate.”

IG post

This is the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas. Previously, they worked together on films such as Athadu and Khaleja, which went on to become blockbuster hits. The film also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

This is the second time the two actors are collaborating on a project after the 2019 blockbuster Maharashi. It will likely be a mix of action and emotion. The film has been backed by S Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The film will also likely feature actors like Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Samyukhtha Menon, and Sreeleela in supporting roles. It will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli. Its technical team also comprises music director S Thaman, choreographer Ram-Laxman, cinematographer PS Vinod, and art director AS Prakash.

Will the film stream on any OTT platform?

Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 will stream on the OTT giant Netflix. As per news reports, the OTT rights for the film have gone at a whopping Rs 80 crore. There, however, is no information about whether the film will be available on the platform in Hindi or not.

Also read: ‘You’ll end up like Sidhu Moose Wala’: 21-year-old arrested for sending threat e-mail to Salman Khan

Also WATCH | Hindustan Zinc, SBI Cards, IGL and more: Stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week

Also read: Is AAP's Raghav Chadha dating actress Parineeti Chopra? Rumours emerge as duo spotted having dinner

Also WATCH | One of the Oldest Surviving Bibles To Go On Sale for $30 Million