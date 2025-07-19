'Main bik gaya': Employee's resignation letter goes viral, netizens have this to say

An employee's short, not-so-sweet and honest resignation letter has gone viral on social media. The message by the employee was shared by Hinglish founder and CEO Shubham Gune in a LinkedIn post.

The message highlighted that the employee was switching jobs for better pay in today's competitive job market.

The message by an employee named Dayitva Shah read: "Hi sir, mai bik gaya, samne wali company 4 paisa jada de rahi hai. Regards, Dayitva Shah." Sharing the resignation letter, the user wrote: "Honest resignation".

Needless to say, the terse resignation letter grabbed netizens' attention. While some users poked fun at the tone of the letter, others imagined what the manager's response would be. Some others even pointed out that the employee did not hit the send button after writing the mail.

"This person has same mental level like myself (sic)," a user commented. "Every employee's inner voice," a second user wrote.

A user wrote in jest: "Manager's reply- 'thik hai, udhar koi vacancy ho to batana'."

"At least, he's honest and not using AI to sugarcoat," a LinkedIn user backed the person who wrote the mail.

"What happened you did not press the send button after this?" a user asked out of curiosity.

"As honest it might be, the sender didn't hit send, draft me toh kuch likh sakte h, send karne ki himmat honi chiye," yet another user commented.

"Haha wish i could pull this honesty off (sic)," a user wrote.

The post, though made in jest, highlights a serious concern in India's job market — the rise in pay not matching the hike in cost of living for many employees.

Several studies indicate that a considerable proportion of Indian employees are likely to switch their jobs in the coming year, primarily due to better pay and benefits, apart from enhanced work-life balance and learning opportunities.