Breaking News: Major fire at NPCL substation in Noida amid heavy rain

A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148, news agency ANI reported. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway.

Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/EzslxLd7QP ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

The story will be updated.