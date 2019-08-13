Major fire in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market; 6 shops gutted

Fire in Gandhi Nagar: A major fire broke out at a cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning, in which at least six shops have already been gutted. Total 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fire officials told PTI that no casualty had been reported so far. A call about the fire was received at 7.47 am, after which the fire tenders were rushed. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

