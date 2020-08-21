scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

BREAKING: Major fire at Left Bank Power House in Telangana's Srisailam; 9 trapped inside building

In all 10 people have been rescued so far, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam; officials says nine people are still feared trapped inside building

A major fire broke out at Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, Telangana, on late Thursday night. A fire engine from Atmakur Fire Station, Kurnool, has been deployed on the spot, news agency ANI reported.

In all 10 people have been rescued so far, of which 6 are under treatment at a hospital in Srisailam. Officials says nine people are still feared trapped inside the building.

More details awaited.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos