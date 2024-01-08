Bilkis Bano case live updates: Convicts to go back in jail, SC scraps release order

Bilkis Bano case live updates: Supreme Court also said the judgment of May 13, 2022 (which directed the Gujarat government to consider remission of convict) was obtained by "playing fraud" on the court and by suppressing material facts.
The convicts had not approached the court with clean hands, said the top court while quashing the remission
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.
All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.
SC says the whether PIL is maintainable or not challenging remission here is academic and is kept open for future cases.
Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, and late Naresh Kumar Mordhiya committed the act of raping Bilkis, while Shailesh Bhatt was responsible for the death of her daughter
- Others include Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Vohania, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Nitesh Bhatt, Ramesh Chandana, and Head Constable Somabhai Gori.
- All 11 convicts were handed life sentences by the court.
Justice Nagarathna: a woman deserves respect howsoever low she is regarded in society or whichever faith she follows...
Justice Nagarathna: if a criminal is curable he has to be improved by education and other arts. This is the heart of the policy of remission. Now there is also victim rights and justice
-- Trial moved from Gujarat to Maharashtra in 2008 due to death threats on Bilkis Bano
- Charges brought against 19, including six police officers and a government doctor.
- In January 2008, special court finds 11 defendants guilty of rape, murder, unlawful assembly
- Bilkis was 21 at the time. - Her three-year-old daughter was one of the seven family members who lost their lives in the riots.
-- All 11 convicts received remission from the Gujarat government and were released on August 15, 2022.
The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) expects that the effects of recent events and the call for a boycott to become evident over the next 20-25 days. Tour operators, however, deny reports of mass cancellations, saying those who paid for plane tickets and hotels in advance were unlikely to cancel plans.
Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal criticised the Maldives after some politicians from the island nation wrote derogatory social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep and pitching the Union Territory as a tourist destination.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to X to express his astonishment at the derogatory comments from some Maldives public figures.
Former Deputy Speaker of the island nation Eva Abdulla labelled the comments as "shameful and racist". The ex speaker also apologised to India and requested Indians to end the boycott campaign against Maldives.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today