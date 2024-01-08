scorecardresearch
Business Today
Bilkis Bano case live updates: Convicts to go back in jail, SC scraps release order

Business Today Desk | Updated Jan 08, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: Supreme Court quashed Gujarat government's decision to release the 11 convicts who raped her and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying the state was not competent to release the men, and adding that the decision was up to the Maharashtra government.

The Gujarat government had allowed the men to walk free on basis of a 1992 remission policy The Gujarat government had allowed the men to walk free on basis of a 1992 remission policy

Bilkis Bano case live updates: Supreme Court also said the judgment of May 13, 2022 (which directed the Gujarat government to consider remission of convict) was obtained by "playing fraud" on the court and by suppressing material facts.

The convicts had not approached the court with clean hands, said the top court while quashing the remission

08 Jan 2024, 11:17:19 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: What is the case?

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.
 

08 Jan 2024, 10:44:18 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: SC on challenging remission

SC says the whether PIL is maintainable or not challenging remission here is academic and is kept open for future cases. 

08 Jan 2024, 10:42:26 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: The names involved

Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, and late Naresh Kumar Mordhiya committed the act of raping Bilkis, while Shailesh Bhatt was responsible for the death of her daughter
- Others include Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Vohania, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Nitesh Bhatt, Ramesh Chandana, and Head Constable Somabhai Gori.
- All 11 convicts were handed life sentences by the court.

08 Jan 2024, 10:37:18 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: A woman deserves respect, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice Nagarathna: a woman deserves respect howsoever low she is regarded in society or whichever faith she follows... 

08 Jan 2024, 10:36:30 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: SC reading out verdict

Justice Nagarathna: if a criminal is curable he has to be improved by education and other arts. This is the heart of the policy of remission. Now there is also victim rights and justice

08 Jan 2024, 10:29:11 AM IST

Bilkis Bano case live updates: What you need to know

-- Trial moved from Gujarat to Maharashtra in 2008 due to death threats on Bilkis Bano
- Charges brought against 19, including six police officers and a government doctor.
- In January 2008, special court finds 11 defendants guilty of rape, murder, unlawful assembly
- Bilkis was 21 at the time. - Her three-year-old daughter was one of the seven family members who lost their lives in the riots.
-- All 11 convicts received remission from the Gujarat government and were released on August 15, 2022.

08 Jan 2024, 9:52:19 AM IST

