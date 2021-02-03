Man bows before boarding Mumbai local train as services resume, moving image goes viral

A picture of a man bowing down before a Mumbai local train before boarding it surfaced on the internet with netizens admiring it for the humility of the Indian culture it represents.

The man was embarking on the rail after 11 months as local train services resumed operations on February 1, Monday, after coming to a screeching halt on March 22, 2020.

The picture, which has since gone viral, was shared with the caption "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months." The viral image has over 26,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared the image in a tweet, calling it the 'soul of India'.

The industrialist retweeted the image saying "The soul of India... I pray we never lose it"

Reacting to his tweet, one user said, "Anand Sir, the picture says so much...lifeline of Mumbai where millions commute to earn their living....it's a story in itself.. thanks for sharing, pray we never lose it."

Check how Twitter users reacted to the image:



Anand Sir, the picture says so much..lifeline of Mumbai where millions commute to earn their living..it's a story in itself..thanks for sharing pray we never lose it

It is this simplicity of the heart & the spiritual connect in every thought & action of ours...that is Indianness!



This simplicity & innocence can be witnessed in all parts of the country & it is this Indianness that binds us all!@SadhguruJV #IndianAtHeart Prabhaat #StayHomeSaveLives (@pkvarsha) February 3, 2021 This is called Thanksgiving or Gratitude or .



This is what Indian culture is. Indian culture shows gratitude for each and every particle of this universe.



Thanks for this pic. Vipramitram (@Vipramitram) February 3, 2021 Not many outside Mumbai will understand why he does this!! Paras Soni (@parassoni) February 2, 2021 Very touching but often we don't understand the value of anything we have it, be it people or service. I only wish we treat the public property as our own when we have the privilege to use them, let's please maintain it as true citizens whose tax paying money is used to run those Aravind Shankar (@ashankarx) February 3, 2021

