Man, late for flight, makes hoax bomb call to stop plane from flying

A 59-year-old man, on Monday, allegedly made a hoax call about a bomb being present on a Chennai-bound flight. The incident was reported at the Hyderabad airport.

Police in Hyderabad said the Police Control Room received a call at about 10.30 am stating that there is a bomb in the flight (No. 6E-6151) and it needed to be stopped immediately, said a report by PTI.

This resulted in the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) to assemble and inquire into the call, police said.

After the investigation, it was revealed that the passenger, who arrived late to the airport, allegedly resorted to the hoax call about a bomb on the plane.

As per the police, the man arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to catch his Indigo flight to Chennai. However, as he came late to the airport, the airline employee denied his boarding.

The passenger reportedly argued with the employee and asked him for permission to board the flight. However, the Indigo employee informed his officials and told the passenger that it was not possible for them to let him to board the flight.

The passenger then threatened to stop the flight and called the Police Control Room and informed that there was a bomb in the flight, police said, as per the PTI report. By then, the flight took off.

Authorities at the airport in Chennai went into a tizzy following the bomb threat call, but a thorough check of the flight upon landing at the airport proved it was a hoax call.

The fake bomb threat call caused inconvenience to many passengers, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

