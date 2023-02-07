Man pays extra for window seat on British Airways flight...but, surprise, surprise!

While travelling, whether by train or by plane, passengers typically choose window seats to enjoy the outside scenery.

Recently, a passenger who paid extra for a window seat on a British Airways flight was dismayed to find that he received a windowless window seat instead.

Even though it is a window seat, there is no window. The passenger, Anirudh Mittal, took to Twitter to post a snapshot of the seat he was assigned on the trip. There were no windows in the seat.



"I paid extra for a right side window seat because it's supposed to be beautiful when you land at Heathrow." He added while tagging British Airways, "where's my window yo?" the post's caption read.

The tweet has received huge likes and comments. Many Twitter users thought that the airline had undoubtedly defrauded the passenger.



A user joked, "Maybe they didn't know you're a Windows user?" Another user wrote, "Brits and their old habits of stealing."



"You have the most important role of them all: to maintain the structural integrity of that frame's circumference," another user expressed.



"Same thing happened on Emirates I chose a seat for my son's travel & my son after his travel told me there was no Window," a user commented.



