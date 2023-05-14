Man swallows 7 gold biscuits to avoid customs, arrested At Mumbai Airport

On Thursday, a man was arrested at the Mumbai airport after gold was found in his stomach while he was attempting to escape the customs officers. Officials arrested the man for smuggling seven gold biscuits while travelling to Mumbai from Dubai. The man was identified as 30-year-old Intizar Ali.

According to Mirror Now, Ali admitted to swallowing seven gold pieces that were wrapped in plastic foil. He was later taken to a local hospital in the city. An X-ray scan confirmed his confession.

After the medical professionals extracted about 240g of gold from Ali's stomach, they put him on a high-fibre diet to help him to excrete the biscuits. However, while a more thorough investigation was being conducted, he was accused of violating a section of the Customs Act.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened where gold has been found in the stomach of a human being.

A thief was detained in 2021 in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka, for allegedly swallowing gold jewellery. According to the police, the ornaments were stolen from a jewellery shop, and X-ray scans revealed that gold worth 35g was found in his stomach.

In a similar incident, when a 63-year-old businessman from Delhi visited a hospital in the nation's capital complaining of vomiting and constipation, doctors operated on him and discovered 400g of gold in his stomach.

Customs officers eventually seized the gold, and the officials later investigated the man.