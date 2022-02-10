Manipur polling dates rescheduled; now on Feb 28 and Mar 5

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday that it has rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur. The first phase of polling will now be held on February 28 and the second phase on March 5. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on February 27 and March 3.

The Election Commission, in an official statement, noted that the decision to postpone the polling was based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and "all facts and circumstances in the matter".

The EC had also shifted the date of the upcoming Punjab polls from 14 February to 20 February on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

"After consideration of all facts made available, Election Commission has announced 2022 General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of State of Punjab on 8th January 2022 under which notification for the election is to be issued on 21st January 2022 and poll is to take place on 14th February 2022, the polling commission had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, about 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh during the first phase. Polling in the state was held today across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

Polling closed at 6 pm but those already in the queue were allowed to vote, Election Commission officials explained. There were reports of technical snags in EVMs at some places, but voting was peaceful, they added.

"An average 57.79 per cent polling was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh till 5 pm," an official said.

