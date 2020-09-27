Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 AM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today. The programme is aired on the last Sunday every month. 'Mann Ki Baat' will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan channel and Narendra Modi mobile app. Akashvani will also broadcast the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme in different regional languages after the Hindi broadcast.

Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/pvilHfbrMy Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

In his last Mann Ki Baat programme in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken particularly about the toy industry. He put forth a vision to make India a self-reliant nation. The PM also talked about the importance of following a nutritious diet.

Mann Ki Baat's latest episode comes a day after the Prime Minister spoke at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his pre-recorded video, the Prime Minister said self-reliant India would be a "force multiplier" for the global economy.

Modi said India's experiences and its developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will only add to strengthening the path to global welfare. "In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a 'Self-reliant India'," he said. "A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy," he said.

He also talked about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by the government to address COVID-19 crisis this year. Prime Minister Modi said his government has ensured that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes to every section of society.

