Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
‘Map contained significant inaccuracies…’: Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J&K as part of Pakistan

‘Map contained significant inaccuracies…’: Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J&K as part of Pakistan

Nepal Airlines, expressing regret, said it valued its strong relationships with neighbours and friends in the region.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 30, 2026 10:00 AM IST
‘Map contained significant inaccuracies…’: Nepal Airlines apologises for showing J&K as part of PakistanNepal Airlines apologises for faulty Indian map

Nepal Airlines has apologised for showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan in a network map posted on social media. The airline said the image contained cartographic inaccuracies and did not reflect the official stance of Nepal or the airline.

The airline deleted the post on Wednesday and issued an apology on Thursday. In a statement on X, Nepal Airlines said it sincerely apologised for the error and was conducting an internal review to ensure accuracy in its materials.

Advertisement

Nepal Airlines, expressing regret, said it valued its strong relationships with neighbours and friends in the region.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav criticised the airline, calling the map change a deliberate act and demanded a clarification. He said deleting the post was not enough and asked the airline to explain its intentions.

Several social media users also criticised Nepal and Nepal Airlines over the map. Some pointed out India’s support to Nepal’s economy and said such incidents could strain ties. Others suggested the error might be deliberate and called for restricting Nepal Airlines’ airspace access as a consequence.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today