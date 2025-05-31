Mars by 2026? Elon Musk shares critical updates on Starship launch, 2029 human landing goal

Elon Musk is swiftly refocussing his aim from Washington to colonising Mars. Less than a day after stepping down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency, the SpaceX founder laid out a sweeping vision for interplanetary colonisation. At an event on May 29, Musk detailed the company’s roadmap for launching its first crewed Starship mission to Mars by 2026, starting with a Tesla Optimus robot. If all goes well, human missions could follow just two years later.

In a 42-minute video posted to X (formally Twitter), Musk laid out a plan to launch the mammoth spacecraft to Mars for the first time as early as next year. The ship would arrive seven to nine months later in 2027. Musk considers the odds of launching in that upcoming window to be about 50-50. If SpaceX misses it, the next opportunity wouldn't come for another two years.

The first missions would carry only a handful of early settlers tasked with setting up infrastructure and solving challenges on the Martian surface. These efforts rest on the next generation of Starships — each equipped with nine engines, upgraded heat shields, and higher payload capacity.

Musk revealed that SpaceX's Texas facility, billed as “the biggest structure in the world,” is designed to churn out 1,000 Starships annually to support the migration of millions to Mars.

He also shared plans to scale production of Starlink satellites to 5,000 units a year, many intended for Martian deployment. “Ideally, we'll be able to take anyone who wants to go to Mars,” Musk said. “And bring all the equipment needed to make it self-sustaining, to let it grow on its own.” He stressed the need to stockpile resources in case Earth-based support abruptly stops. “Having two strong, self-sustaining planets will be critical for the long-term survival of civilization.”

SpaceX has set its sights on Arcadia Planitia for its landing site — chosen for its access to ice, flat terrain, and favorable latitude. The first uncrewed mission is planned for 2027, with humans potentially following in 2029. “Maybe to just be safe, we might do two landing episodes with Optimus and the third one with humans. We will see,” Musk said.

To make Mars self-reliant, Musk estimates that at least one million tons of cargo will be required, necessitating up to 2,000 Starships per transfer window. Long-term, he envisions Martian independence from Earth and the expansion of missions beyond the Red Planet — to the Asteroid Belt, Jupiter’s moons, and eventually, other star systems.

“This is an opportunity for the Martians to rethink how they want civilization to be,” Musk concluded. “So you can rethink what form of government you want, what new rules you should have. There’s a lot of freedom and opportunity in Mars to do a recompile on civilization, which will be up to the Martians.”