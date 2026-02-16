'Massive crowds, no UPI, patchy internet': Netizens flag mismanagement at AI Impact Summit  2026

As policymakers, technologists and industry leaders gathered in the capital for the much-anticipated AI Impact Summit 2026, conversations on the ground appeared to drift away from algorithms and innovation to far more immediate concerns: queues, crowds and connectivity.

Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the summit drew a large turnout, reflecting India’s growing interest in artificial intelligence and its real-world applications. But for many attendees, the experience of navigating the venue became as much a talking point as the technology being showcased inside.

Indeed. Cash counters only here (seems if you kick up a real fuss they allow UPI but connectivity iffy) #AISummit https://t.co/hkXpAWcHmt pic.twitter.com/iLT6KzqFtI — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) February 16, 2026

Visuals shared by PTI showed packed entry gates and bustling corridors, with participants waiting in long lines to access sessions and exhibition areas. The sheer scale of the gathering underscored AI’s surging popularity, while also exposing the logistical challenges of hosting such high-demand events.

Sarcasm goes viral

Online commentary from participants quickly turned wry. A satirical “list of prohibited items” — circulated widely on social media — joked that visitors should arrive “empty handed,” leave laptops behind at a “tech event,” and avoid even “sharp questions” during panel discussions.

list of India AI Impact Summit Prohibited Items



> bags ( come empty handed )



> car keys ( park the car and throw away the keys )



> laptops ( it’s not necessary to bring a laptop to a tech event )



> earbuds ( listening is optional )



> food and water ( you there for a picnic… pic.twitter.com/YJGM8yH58m

The tongue-in-cheek tone resonated with many, reflecting concerns among some attendees who felt security checks were unusually restrictive for a conference built around digital innovation.

Digital event, analog frustrations

Adding to the irony, a few visitors claimed that food counters accepted only cash payments, not UPI — India’s flagship digital payment system.

No UPI, only cash at food counter at India AI Impact Summit 2026. Truly #DigitalIndia 🤦‍♀️ My friend totally frustrated after standing in a long queue messaged me this :) — Arti Singh (@artijourno) February 16, 2026

Others reported weak mobile internet signals inside the venue, making it difficult to message colleagues, share updates or participate in live online discussions.

“Mobile internet is barely working,” one attendee wrote, calling the situation ironic for an AI-focused gathering.

Mobile internet is barely working at the India AI Impact Summit. Irony, IRONY, eye-run-eeeeeeee.



(Who knows who’ll see this tweet and when) — Aditi Agrawal (@Aditi_muses) February 16, 2026

Crowds, confusion & curiosity

Overcrowding was another recurring theme. Some participants described difficulty moving between halls or finding session rooms, while others felt the event’s experiential elements did not fully match expectations of a cutting-edge technology showcase.

One post summed up the sentiment bluntly: beyond posters and branding, it felt to them like “just another well-marketed event.”

Brooooooo it’s too crowded here at AI SUMMIT Delhi like you can’t even navigate properly plus other than AI posters there’s nothing AI and future here 😭 just another well marketed event pic.twitter.com/msWSy6KKNv Advertisement February 16, 2026

Yet the strong turnout also highlighted the scale of curiosity around AI in India. Developers, students, entrepreneurs and corporate delegates — many attending such a summit for the first time — packed the venue, signaling how deeply artificial intelligence has entered mainstream professional discourse.

The contrast between the summit’s ambitious theme and the on-ground experience sparked a broader conversation about how India hosts large technology events amid rapidly expanding interest in AI.