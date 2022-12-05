Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey thinks AI is coming not for mechanical jobs but for these ones first!

Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey thinks artificial intelligence (AI) will take over certain jobs before others. But unlike what everyone thinks, Aatrey does not think that AI will come for repetitive or mechanical jobs first but for creative ones.

Aatrey, who had taken to LinkedIn to speak about the subject, noted: “Even until a few months ago, everyone assumed AI will come after repetitive jobs first. Now with Dall E, ChatGPT, looks like creative professions (coding, writing, painting) will be the first victims."

Dall E creates images from text. Their website says: We’ve trained a neural network called DALL·E that creates images from text captions for a wide range of concepts expressible in natural language.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT interacts with users in a ‘conversational way’. Their website says: We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests. ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

Not only these, there are more creative AI apps. For example, Replika, a “compassionate and empathetic AI friend” was created to help one “express and witness” oneself by offering a helpful conversation, while Socratic is an AI tutor that visually explains concepts for various subjects to students. Then there is Lensa AI that can create custom avatars from one’s picture, apart from creating art, videos, and editing photos.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the tech landscape. It is expected to add $967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035, and $450-500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025.

Also read: 'Never a better time': Meesho co-founder sees the bright side of 'funding winter'