Meet Renu Dhariyal, the Indian woman with 8 ft 10 in-long hair who made it to Guinness World Records

Dhariyal has been growing her hair continuously since 2015 and says she has never cut it during that period.

“I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture, long hair is considered a symbol of extreme beauty and tradition, which is what inspired me to grow it so long.

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Her record-breaking hair extends several feet behind her when she walks and has featured prominently in images shared by Guinness World Records. She is seen with her hair trailing across the floor, draped over the edge of a bed and surrounding her as she sits on the floor. When she needs to keep it off the ground, she ties it into an elaborate plait.

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Maintaining hair of this length requires considerable time and effort. Dhariyal said she spends hours washing and detangling it and relies on natural products rather than chemical treatments.

“It takes a lot of patience to maintain long hair. I spend hours washing and detangling my hair.

“My secret is completely natural. I stay away from chemical products and also share the secrets of chemical-free homemade hair oils and homemade shampoos I make on my YouTube channel.”

Dhariyal is also a content creator and YouTuber, where she shares beauty tips and her approach to natural hair care with other women.

Her achievement has also brought her increased attention both online and in public. Dhariyal said her unusually long hair often draws surprise and appreciation whenever she steps outside or appears on social media.

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“With such long hair, whenever I step out or come on social media, people are surprised and I get a lot of appreciation and attention.

“I want to give a message to the world that with determination, consistency and connecting with your natural beauty and culture, you can achieve any big milestone.”

Dhariyal now hopes to use the record to gain recognition in India while bringing attention to her local community on a global platform.