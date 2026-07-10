Meet RG Chandramogan, the entrepreneur who turned ₹13,000 into a nearly ₹20,000 crore dairy business

For RG Chandramogan, a college degree never became a prerequisite for success. After failing mathematics, he left college, worked as an apprentice for ₹65 a month and later began selling ice cream from a small unit in Chennai. More than five decades later, he heads Hatsun Agro Products, a listed dairy company valued at nearly ₹20,000 crore, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

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Born into a modest family in a small village in Tamil Nadu, Chandramogan grew up watching local businessmen command respect in their communities. His father moved to Chennai in 1956 and opened a provision store near Chennai Central Station. But in 1968, the business collapsed, forcing the family to return to their hometown with nothing.

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His academic journey also hit a roadblock. Chandramogan enrolled for a pre-university course at St Xavier's College in Palayamkottai but failed mathematics and never completed college.

His father then found him work as an apprentice at a timber depot in Viluppuram, around 160 kilometres from Chennai. Chandramogan earned just ₹65 a month, spending a year taking orders and doing manual labour. The experience convinced him that he wanted to build a business of his own.

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The ₹13,000 bet that changed everything

Determined to become an entrepreneur, Chandramogan returned to Chennai without investors, mentors or a formal business plan. His father sold the family's ancestral land for ₹13,000 to fund his venture.

In 1970, Chandramogan rented a modest 250-square-foot space in Royapuram, Chennai, bought a basic ice-making machine and hired four employees. The unit could produce 10,000 ice creams a day under the 'Arun' brand.

In the early years, he personally sold the products, often pushing a cart through Chennai's streets to reach customers.

From ice cream to dairy giant

For nearly a decade, Chandramogan focused on ice cream. Over time, he realised that milk offered a much larger opportunity than seasonal frozen treats. India's dairy market was growing, but much of it remained fragmented and unorganised.

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In the 1980s, he expanded into milk processing. The company gradually added butter, ghee and curd, transforming Arun from an ice cream brand into a broader dairy business.

Instead of chasing rapid growth, Chandramogan focused on strengthening distribution, building relationships with farmers and retailers, and expanding the supply chain.

A company worth nearly ₹20,000 crore

That long-term approach helped Hatsun Agro Products grow into India's largest private-sector dairy company. As of July 2020, the listed company had a market capitalisation of over ₹20,000 crore.

According to Forbes, Chandramogan's personal net worth stands at $1.6 billion. He ranked 99th on India's Richest List in 2023 and 2,481st on the global billionaires list in 2026. In 2018, he received the Patronage Award from the Indian Dairy Association for his contribution to the dairy sector.

From a ₹65 monthly salary and a ₹13,000 investment to building one of India's biggest dairy businesses, Chandramogan's journey spans more than five decades of steady expansion.