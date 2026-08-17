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Meet Swiggy’s new AI assistant Guru that helps restaurants manage business from one chat

Meet Swiggy’s new AI assistant Guru that helps restaurants manage business from one chat

For restaurant owners, the tool is designed to make everyday tasks easier.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 5:45 PM IST
Meet Swiggy’s new AI assistant Guru that helps restaurants manage business from one chatGuru can also give menu-related suggestions.

Swiggy has launched an AI assistant called ‘Guru’ that will help restaurant partners manage their business, track sales and orders, and handle advertising and discount campaigns from one chat window.

Available 24x7 on Swiggy’s restaurant partner app, Guru can help restaurant owners check their payouts, including tax reports and payout summaries. It can also help them start, review and change ad campaigns instantly.

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For restaurant owners, the tool is designed to make everyday tasks easier.

They can ask Guru to look at their sales and orders, check what is not working and get suggestions on how to improve performance. It tracks sales, orders, average order value and more than 30 other metrics over time.

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Guru can also give menu-related suggestions. Restaurant partners can use it to add menu items, create descriptions and identify their best-selling items based on category performance.

The AI assistant is available in more than 20 Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, making it easier for restaurant owners to use the service in a language they are comfortable with.

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Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said AI is helping businesses improve efficiency, adding that Swiggy has been working with restaurants for over 12 years and understands the operational demands they face.

“Integrating AI into their everyday workflows is a natural next step in our journey together,” Kapoor said.

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He added that Guru is designed to provide restaurant partners with 24x7 support, faster query resolution and performance insights to help them grow their businesses.

Swiggy said Guru will be rolled out across 720+ cities and will be available to more than 2.7 lakh restaurants.

The company said the tool is aimed at helping restaurant partners manage operations more easily, improve profitability and get access to real-time business insights.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 5:45 PM IST
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