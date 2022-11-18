Mehrauli murder case: Shraddha wanted to travel to Nepal as solo traveller, reveals friend

Days after the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case came to light, her friend Godwin Rodriguez said that she wanted to travel to Nepal as a solo traveler. He added that since Aaftab was possessive about Shraddha, he did not like this, and in fact, Poonawalla never used to like Godwin talking to Walkar.

The victim’s friend further claimed in an interview with India Today TV’s Nabila Jamal that Shraddha wanted to leave but with some external support. She tried to reach out for help in 2020 and went to the nearby police station.

2020 was also the time when Aaftab assaulted Shraddha. The friend said she had blood clots on her face and strangulation marks on her neck when she reached the police station and that this was the 14 or 15th such incident. In February 2021, Shraddha also consulted a Mumbai-based doctor via a phone call on anger management, depression, and violence-related issues of her partner.

The doctor told India Today, “I told her we do not consult or diagnose first-time patients on the phone but since there was a COVID threat, she said she would not be able to visit the hospital personally. Further Raksha Hospital was a designated COVID hospital then and I told her we need to do a psychiatric evaluation and psychological tests for both - her boyfriend and herself.”

Apart from this, Rodriguez furthermore mentioned that every electronic appliance in that house was taken on loan wherein Shraddha was the primary partner. He said, “Every appliance in the apartment was taken on loan with Shraddha as the primary partner. He used to make money in the wrong way.”

Rodriguez noted during the course of the interview that Poonawala used to consume and sell drugs in the middle of the night. He said Shraddha told him that Aaftab used to make brownies, keep them in the fridge and sell them late at night.

He also talked about the last interaction he had with Shraddha in 2021-end. The friend noted that she was happy with her new job and good money while adding Shraddha and Aaftba wanted to go to Dubai with the money.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father Vikas Walkar told the news agency ANI that he feels he is about to get justice. Walkar’s comments come after a Delhi court allowed the Delhi Police to put Poonawalla through a narco test. He said, “Delhi Police realised that Aaftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth. So, they applied for the narco test. I feel I’m about to get justice. He should be hanged.”

