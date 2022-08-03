Members of parliamentary panel on Personal Data Protection Bill welcome withdrawal of legislation

Members of the erstwhile Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill on Wednesday welcomed the government's move to withdraw the legislation, saying it was better to bring a new legislation after more than 80 amendments suggested by the panel.



BJP MP P P Chaudhary, chairman of the parliamentary committee, said after so many amendments suggested by the panel, it makes more sense to bring a new legislation which will be comprehensive and will include all suggestions made by the committee.



Echoing similar sentiments, BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was also member of the parliamentary committee, said with vast number of amendments the Bill required a overhaul and it can be done only by bringing a new law.



The government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha and said it will come out with a "set of fresh legislations" that will fit into the comprehensive legal framework.



The government circulated among members a statement, containing reasons for withdrawal of the Bill, which was introduced on 11 December, 2019 and was referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) for examination. The report of the JCP was presented to Lok Sabha in December 2021.



The withdrawal of the Bill was made part of the supplementary agenda of Lok Sabha this afternoon.



The withdrawn Bill had proposed restrictions on the use of personal data without the explicit consent of citizens. It had also sought to provide the government with powers to give exemptions to its probe agencies from the provisions of the Act, a move that was strongly opposed by the opposition MPs who had filed their dissent notes.