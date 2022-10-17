'Meri ladki UPSC ki tayarri kar rahi hai': Auto driver trains on current-affairs, economics to help daughter prepare for IAS

A post on an auto-driver watching economics video to help his daughter prepare for the civil services has gone viral on social media. The post was shared by an investment banking analyst who had booked a ride and was amazed to see the auto driver watching current affairs videos.

In a LinkedIn post, Abhijeet Mutha, an analyst at JP Morgan, said that he booked an auto and Rakesh came to pick him up. After the ride started, he said, he noticed that Rakesh paused his YouTube video and started navigation. "After a while, he (driver) went back to the video and resumed from where he left," Mutha wrote.

Mutha could not resist from asking: "Bhaiya, App kya dekh rahe ho? (Sir, what are you watching?)"

To this, the driver responded: "Bhaiya, ye current affairs aur economics ke baare me batata hai. (This channel has content on current affairs and economics)."

Mutha then asked whether Rakesh was appearing for any exam. To this, the auto driver responded in negative but said his daughter was preparing for the civil services, the toughest exam in the country.

"Meri ladki UPSC ki tayarri kar rahi hai toh mai bhi usse thoda help kar deta hoon, har sham jab vo library se aati hai toh hum aise charcha karte hai. (No, my daughter is preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and we have a round of discussions on these topics once she is back from library)," the driver was quoted as saying by Mutha.

Shared a week ago, the post has gone viral on the professional site with over 2,300 reposts and nearly 2000 comments.

Commenting on the post, one management consultant hoped the driver was not watching the video while driving. The author responded by saying Rakesh played the video only on traffic signals, the other time he was busy driving.



Another user by the name of Tathabrata Bhattacharya said that for those born before the coaching era, parents have been the sole window to the outside world (barring school and friends). With their varied levels of understanding and experience, he said, the parents are the cornerstones of children’s growth.



"I'd like to especially commend those parents who migrated to other cities and towns to start from scratch, raise their families and give wings to their children's dreams," Bhattacharya, an urban planner, said.